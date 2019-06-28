Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE for president in 2020.

Bottoms was expected to announce her endorsement Friday, but spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.

The mayor's endorsement shows support from a black woman leader and comes after a tense debate stage exchange between Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) over Biden's record on race and civil rights.

Bottoms told the AP that she believes Biden is best situated to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate rejects attempt to curb Trump's Iran war powers Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' Atlanta mayor endorses Biden for president MORE in the general election.

“For me, it was most important that we have a president who doesn’t have to walk in the door and figure out where the light switch is, that we have somebody who can lead on Day One,” she said.

Earlier this month, Bottoms dismissed critiques of Biden's comment that he “got things done” working with segregationist senators.

“The larger context was that you have to work across the aisle with people you don’t like, people you don’t agree with,” she said. “I do it each and every day as mayor of Atlanta in a red state.”

Bottoms attended the Democratic debate on Thursday as a guest of former second lady Jill Biden, the wire service reported.

On Thursday night, Harris said that Biden's comment about working with Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.) was "hurtful" and accused him of having opposed busing black students to predominantly white schools.

Biden said that Harris “mischaracterized my position."

Biden has consistently been the front-runner of the more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.