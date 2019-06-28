Harris, Warren biggest debate winners on betting markets

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D-Mass.) were the two biggest winners, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE lost ground on prediction and betting markets after the first two Democratic debates this week.

As of Friday morning Harris, who impressed with a direct attack on Biden, was tied with Warren on top of PredictIt, a market where participants bet on whether a candidate will, or will not, become the party's nominee.

On Bovada and BetOnline, which take a more traditional approach to reflect odds, Harris and Warren propelled themselves into the same tier as Biden, with Harris even becoming the favorite to win the nomination in least one market.

Another big climber was former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who capitalized on his detailed immigration stances.

He was a distant outsider on most markets, but has now placed himself near Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Biden, Harris get most speaking time at second debate MORE (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCastro sees strongest fundraising day post-Democratic debate Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates On The Money: House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves | McConnell dismisses one-year stopgap floated by White House | Mnuchin pushing Trump to put Secret Service under Treasury control MORE (D-Texas) who have been polling a few points above him in state and local polls.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE, two of the other top tier candidates, remained generally stable.

But Biden lost ground in two of the three betting markets being tracked by The Hill, after the former vice president was widely seen as having faltered on Thursday night's debate.

The Hill tracked three of the biggest markets on Wednesday, just hours before the start of the first of the two Democratic primary debates this week.

Here is how the 2020 candidates have shifted now that the debates have concluded.

PREDICTIT

The platform is the most popular political prediction market. Modeled like a stock market, participants purchase shares of whether a candidate will, or will not, become the nominee — a decision that can increase or decrease the value assigned to each share.

21 cents: Warren (-1), Harris (+9)

20 cents: Biden (-6)

15 cents: Buttigieg (+2)

14 cents: Sanders (-1)

9 cents: Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE (-5)

5 cents: Booker (0)

4 cents: Castro (+3), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions MORE (D-Hawaii) (0)

2 cents: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign promotes merchandise mocking Trump Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions McConnell relishes role as 2020 debate villain MORE (D-Minn.) (-2), O'Rourke (-3)

1 cent: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Biden falters in Democratic debate Buttigieg: We don't know what allies Trump 'will have pissed off worst' MORE (N.Y.) (-1), no change: Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (Colo.), Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanWinners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions Warren, Booker, Castro see favorability jump after first Democratic debate: poll MORE (Ohio) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE (Calif.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeWinners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Second Democratic debate largely steers clear of climate change Biden, Harris get most speaking time at second debate MORE, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock wins endorsement from prominent Iowa Democrat The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Second Democratic debate largely steers clear of climate change MORE, former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Warren, Booker, Castro see favorability jump after first Democratic debate: poll Young Turks founder: 'I actually really respect John Delaney' MORE (Md.), author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Delaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' MORE

BOVADA

Bovada uses more traditional betting odds, like the ones for sporting events. Numbers reflect potential gains, with favorite candidates returning less than those seen as long-shot candidates.

Note: Negative shifts indicate higher probability of winning

+200: Biden (0)

+450: Harris (-100), Warren (-250)

+500: Buttigieg (+100)

+550: Sanders (+100)

+1,300: Yang (+100)

+1,800: O'Rourke (0)

+2,500: Gabbard (-500)

+4,000: Klobuchar (0), Booker (+700)

+8,000: Gillibrand (0)

+10,000: Castro (+2,000), de Blasio (N/A), Swalwell (N/A), Inslee (N/A), Delaney (N/A), Hickenlooper (N/A), Williamson (N/A), Bennet (N/A), Ryan (N/A)

BETONLINE

BetOnline uses the same odds system as Bovada.

Note: Negative shifts indicate higher probability of winning

+250: Harris (-550)

+325: Biden (+150)

+450: Warren (+100)

+800: Sanders (0), Buttigieg (+300)

+1,200: Yang (+200)

+2,500: Booker (-800), Castro (-2,500)

+4,000: O'Rourke (+1,500)

+5,000: Gillibrand (0), Klobuchar (0), Gabbard (0)

+10,000: Hickenlooper (0), Delaney (0), Ryan (0), de Blasio (0), Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.) (0), Bullock (0), Inslee (0), Swalwell (0), Bennet (0)

+20,000: Williamson (N/A)