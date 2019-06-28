Buttigieg defends experience: 'Anybody of any age can do a good job'

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE on Friday defended his experience against other Democratic presidential rivals as the South Bend, Ind., mayor seeks to garner more support in the primary race.

“I think anybody of any age can do a good job. Obviously I’m enthusiastic about the generational energy that’s out there, but it only makes sense if it’s connected to a vision," Buttigieg said on ABC's "The View."

"The case I’ve been laying out is that there’s a vision of what our country might look like by the time I get to the current president’s age, and that vision has to be rooted in the decisions we make right now,” he added.

Buttigieg, 37, is one of the youngest candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination but has seen his stock rise in polls as he crisscrosses the country campaigning in the early months of the primary race.

The Midwest mayor appeared alongside former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE, 76, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated MORE (I-Vt.), 77, in Thursday night's Democratic presidential primary debate. During one exchange, Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE (D-Calif.), 38, urged Biden to "pass the torch" to the younger generation.

“I thought Pete Buttigieg looked real young last night, and real green,” Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain praises Tulsi Gabbard's debate performance Meghan McCain: 'Big difference between the Hanoi Hilton' and border facilities Meghan McCain clashes with Joy Behar as the 'sacrificial Republican' on 'The View' MORE, a co-host on “The View,” remarked on Friday’s episode.

Was Rep. Eric Swallwell’s comment to former vice president Joe Biden in last night’s #DemDebate ageist? The co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/QfVTePkz3K — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2019

Buttigieg maintained that he would combine his youthful perspective with the expertise of older politicians should he be elected president.

“It’s not that I don’t understand the way things work and the way things have worked for years, it’s that I don’t accept it, and I think sometimes coming in with more of an outside perspective is a real asset, especially when the system itself is so broken and in need of being deeply, deeply reformed and redesigned,” Buttigieg said Friday on ABC.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg: “I learned right away as a very young mayor ... sometimes you need to lean on the expertise of people who have been doing work for longer than you have been alive, but you also can’t be afraid to bring a totally new perspective.” https://t.co/ggTzZ6aWge pic.twitter.com/rr7oNnpF63 — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2019

“One of the things I learned right away as a very young mayor is that sometimes you need to lean on the expertise of people who have been doing work for longer than you’ve been alive, but you also can’t be afraid to bring a totally new perspective, which is what I think leaders from a new generation can do uniquely,” he said.