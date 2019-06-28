Poll: Biden leads Democratic field in Maine with Warren in second place

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE holds the lead among voters in Maine's Democratic presidential primary, according to a new poll.

In a survey from Gravis Marketing, Biden was supported by 25 percent of registered Democratic voters, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D-Mass.) edged out Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated MORE (I-Vt.) to take second place, though the two are within the poll's margin of error at 17 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

The poll also found President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate rejects attempt to curb Trump's Iran war powers Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' Atlanta mayor endorses Biden for president MORE losing the state to much of the Democratic primary field, including Biden, Sanders, and Warren as well as other Democratic contenders including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE.

Sanders, Warren and Biden were the only three candidates to break double-digit support levels in the poll. Buttigieg came in fourth at 8 percent.

“It is important to note that Sen. Sanders won the Maine Democratic caucus in 2016,” Doug Kaplan, Gravis's president, said in a press release accompanying the poll. “However, Maine is now moving over to a primary system for their 2020 Primary Election which will most certainly alter the electorate that will participate in choosing the Democratic Nomination.”

Maine Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate rejects attempt to curb Trump's Iran war powers Democrats plot strategy to win back Senate Trump says he's 'very happy' some GOP senators have 'gone on to greener pastures' MORE (R) could possibly face a tough reelection fight, according to the poll, which found her leading her announced Democratic challenger by double digits but with even favorable and unfavorable ratings at 48 percent.

The poll surveyed 767 registered Maine voters including 243 registered Democratic primary voters on June 24. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, while the margin among Democratic voters is 6.3 percentage points.