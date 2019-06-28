LetYangSpeak trends on Twitter after Yang accuses NBC of cutting his mic in debate

Calls to #LetYangSpeak began trending on Twitter Friday after presidential hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE accused NBC of muting his microphone "a few times" during Thursday night's Democratic primary debate.

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, alleged that his mic was "not on" at times during the debate as he was speaking with supporters Thursday night in Miami.

“There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, 'Hey, I want to add something there,' and my mic was not on," Yang claimed.

The allegation from Yang came after an analysis by The Hill showed the long-shot candidate had the least amount of speaking time of all the 20 candidates who participated in the two nights of debates that took place Wednesday and Thursday.

NBC has denied Yang’s claim.

“At no point during the debate was any candidate's microphone turned off or muted,” NBC said in a statement to The Hill on Friday.

Twitter users were quick to defend Yang on Friday.

I knew NBC was going to be biased against yang, but I didn't know it would have been this bad#LetYangSpeak — Marmar Connor (@MarmarConnor) June 28, 2019

If everyone was given an equal amount of time, they each would have spoken for 7 minutes and 57.6 seconds. Andrew Yang only got to speak for 3 minutes and 2 seconds. #LetYangSpeak pic.twitter.com/D2kgrxSq0E — Teva Ilan (@Tevallan) June 28, 2019

Supporters also shared footage of Yang to compensate for his short talking time.

#LetYangSpeak! Because he has a new perspective to contribute to the national conversation! pic.twitter.com/mjCQtbUvMT — Andrew Yang Fan Page (@AndrewYangFanP1) June 28, 2019

Since NBC decided to not #LetYangSpeak for more than 3 min, here's another minute of @AndrewYang speaking plus a playlist of almost 100 videos comprising many hours more. Yang's campaign is a campaign of ideas. Those ideas require far more than 3 minutes.https://t.co/RRWFOEOTHf pic.twitter.com/uWSw1l2cTv — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) June 28, 2019

Yang took to social media to thank his supporters, also known as the "Yang Gang," for spreading #LetYangSpeak.

“Haha #LetYangSpeak indeed. You all are the best. The #YangGang is amazing,” Yang tweeted.