#LetYangSpeak trends on Twitter after Yang accuses NBC of cutting his mic in debate
Calls to #LetYangSpeak began trending on Twitter Friday after presidential hopeful Andrew YangAndrew YangAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE accused NBC of muting his microphone "a few times" during Thursday night's Democratic primary debate.

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, alleged that his mic was "not on" at times during the debate as he was speaking with supporters Thursday night in Miami.

“There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, 'Hey, I want to add something there,' and my mic was not on," Yang claimed. 

The allegation from Yang came after an analysis by The Hill showed the long-shot candidate had the least amount of speaking time of all the 20 candidates who participated in the two nights of debates that took place Wednesday and Thursday.

NBC has denied Yang’s claim.

“At no point during the debate was any candidate's microphone turned off or muted,” NBC said in a statement to The Hill on Friday.

Twitter users were quick to defend Yang on Friday.

Supporters also shared footage of Yang to compensate for his short talking time.

Yang took to social media to thank his supporters, also known as the "Yang Gang," for spreading #LetYangSpeak.  

“Haha #LetYangSpeak indeed. You all are the best. The #YangGang is amazing,” Yang tweeted. 

