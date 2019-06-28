Biden doubles down on civil rights record after Harris rebuke

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE issued a statement Friday that doubled down on his record in support of civil rights after being confronted on the issue by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) during Thursday's debate.

In an email to supporters, Biden said that he "heard" and "respect[s] Senator Harris" following their clash the previous night over Biden's remarks about working with former segregationist senators such as James Eastland.

During the debate, Harris chastised Biden for his support of legislation with Eastland to prevent busing measures to integrate public schools directed by the Department of Education, which Harris argued were necessary measures to promote diversity and force integration of all-white schools.

"For my entire career, I’ve fought my heart out to ensure that civil rights, voting rights, and equal rights are enforced everywhere," Biden responded Friday in the email. "These rights are not up to the states to decide. They are embedded in our Constitution. And, the federal government has a duty to protect the civil rights of every single American. That has always been my position."

"But the discussion in this race today shouldn’t be about the past. It should be about how we can do better and move forward and give every kid in this country an opportunity to succeed," he continued. "That means good schools in every neighborhood. No child’s future should be determined by their zip code."

Biden has refused to apologize for his past stance on busing directed by the federal government as well as his comments about his ability to work with segregationist senators during his Senate career in the face of criticism from Harris, fellow 2020 presidential contender Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Biden, Harris get most speaking time at second debate MORE (D-N.J.) and others.

The former vice president initially called for Booker, who first spoke out about the issue this month, to apologize, telling reporters that the New Jersey senator "knows better." The two reportedly later spoke privately about the issue.