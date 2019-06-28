Biden loses support of prominent fundraiser amid race, abortion controversies

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE lost the support of one of his top fundraisers amid controversies over Biden’s comments on working with segregationist senators and the Hyde Amendment.

Tom McInerney, a longtime San Francisco based lawyer, told CNBC that he informed Biden’s team on June 20 that he would no longer raise money for the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had actually let the campaign known I’d pulled back my support of Biden for now,” McInerney said, adding, “I would imagine I’m not alone.”

“I don’t think he did well last night,” he added, referring to Biden’s debate performance on Thursday night.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The news of McInerney’s break comes a day after Biden engaged in a bruising exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) at the first Democratic presidential primary debate over his past position on school busing and comments touting his ability to work with two segregationist senators during his time in Congress.

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris told Biden on Thursday night. “But I also believe, and it’s personal and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

“On this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats, we have to take it seriously, we have to act swiftly,” she added before discussing busing.

Biden defended himself Friday during a speech in Chicago, saying that “I fought my heart out to ensure that civil rights and voting rights, equal rights are enforced everywhere” and that he “never, ever opposed voluntary busing.”

The former vice president had also been criticized for his very public reversal on the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used for some abortion services.

Biden has already shown his fundraising prowess this cycle, raking in $6.3 million in the 24 hours after launching his White House bid, surpassing the first-day hauls of all other Democratic candidates.