Harris raises more than $2 million in 24 hours after Democratic debate

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race MORE (D-Calif.) announced Saturday that her presidential campaign had raised more than $2 million in donations in the 24 hours following her first presidential debate.

Harris tweeted that her campaign raked in $2 million from 63,277 people, nearly 60 percent of whom were first-time donors.

“We asked you to support our campaign #ForThePeople and you delivered," she wrote. "I am so motivated and inspired by all of you. Now let’s go win this fight.”

Harris added in an email to supporters that the average campaign contribution was $30 and that 36,861 donors had given to the campaign for the first time. The haul marked her biggest fundraising day of the campaign, surpassing her previous record of $1.5 million after launching.

The announcement comes one day before the final day of the second fundraising quarter and amid Harris's five-fundraiser swing in Los Angeles and San Francisco this weekend.

Harris was widely considered to have won Thursday night's debate after delivering an impassioned criticism to presidential frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race Booker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' MORE over his past policy about school busing and comments about his ability to work with segregationist senators.

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris told Biden Thursday night. “But I also believe, and it’s personal and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

Biden defended himself Friday during a speech in Chicago Friday, saying that “I fought my heart out to ensure that civil rights and voting rights, equal rights are enforced everywhere” and that he “never, ever opposed voluntary busing.”

As the crowded primary field’s frontrunner, Biden was expected to be the target of attacks from the nine other Democrats on stage Thursday night. However, Harris’s attacks seeking to portray the 77-year-old former vice president as out of touch with an increasingly diverse base quickly left a dent and emerged as the debate's most significant moment.

Her performance is widely viewed as having solidified her position in the top tier of the crowded primary field. Reports have suggested President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump to allow US companies to sell products to Huawei Trump says he brought up Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince MORE's close aides and allies acknowledge Harris could be a tough opponent to take on in the general election, should she win the Democratic Party's nomination.