Trump consultant behind mock Joe Biden election website

A man who makes videos and digital content for President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump to allow US companies to sell products to Huawei Trump says he brought up Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince MORE's campaign is separately behind a fake Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race Booker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' MORE campaign site.

Patrick Mauldin told The New York Times that the site he created, JoeBiden.info, is intended to help Democrats “face facts.”

He told the newspaper that he did not put his name on it because “people tend to dismiss things that they don’t like, especially if it comes from the opposite side."

Mauldin said he built and paid for the website himself and that it is not related to the campaign, although the campaign knows about it.

The Hill has reached out to The Trump campaign for comment. The Times reported Saturday that the campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh said it is “great that talented supporters of Trump use their time to help his re-election.”

“We appreciate their efforts in their own time with parodies like this that help the cause,” he said, though he did not directly address Mauldin's website according to the paper.

The website features GIFs of Biden touching women and children as well as information about his policies that might not be seen as liberal today such as his support for the Iraq War and the 1994 crime bill.

"Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America’s problems!" said the top of the site.

"This site is political commentary and parody of Joe Biden's Presidential campaign website," said the site if users scroll to the bottom. "This is not Joe Biden's actual website. It is intended for entertainment and political commentary only."

Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo told The Times that it knew about the site, but not who was behind it.

“Imagine our surprise that a site full of obvious disinformation,” he said, “is the handiwork of an operative tied to the Trump campaign,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to Biden's campaign for additional comment.

Mauldin and his brother Ryan also run a Republican political consulting firm called Vici Media Group, according to The Times. Mauldin has set up other parody sites of the Warren, Sanders and Harris campaigns, the newspaper reported.

In recent polls, Biden has consistently been the frontrunner of a crowded Democratic field.