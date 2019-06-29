2020 Democrats defend Harris over conspiracy theories about race, citizenship

A slate of Democrats running for president defended fellow White House contender Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race MORE (D-Calif.) after right-wing personalities and bots amplified conspiracies about her.

Apparent online bots promoted theories on social media after Thursday’s primary debate falsely claiming that the California Democrat, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, is not black and is not a U.S. citizen.

“The attacks against @KamalaHarris are racist and ugly. We all have an obligation to speak out and say so. And it’s within the power and obligation of tech companies to stop these vile lies dead in their tracks,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race DeVos rolls back Obama-era policy that aimed to curb abuse from for-profit colleges MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted.

The attacks against @KamalaHarris are racist and ugly. We all have an obligation to speak out and say so. And it’s within the power and obligation of tech companies to stop these vile lies dead in their tracks. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 29, 2019

“The coordinated smear campaign on Senator @KamalaHarris is racist and vile. The Trump family is peddling birtherism again and it’s incumbent on all of us to speak out against it,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOvernight Energy: Senate confirms one Trump Interior pick | Vote on second controversial nominee awaits | Mayors commit to buying electric vehicles | Second Democratic debate largely avoids climate change Harris, Warren biggest debate winners on betting markets Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D) said, referring to the conspiracy theory that former President Obama was not born in the U.S.

The coordinated smear campaign on Senator @KamalaHarris is racist and vile. The Trump family is peddling birtherism again and it’s incumbent on all of us to speak out against it. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 29, 2019

Former vice president Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race Booker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' MORE, who had a contentious exchange with Harris during Thursday's debate, also likened the smears against Harris to the "birther" theories against Obama.

"The same forces of hatred rooted in 'birtherism' that questioned @BarackObama's American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It’s disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America," he tweeted.

The same forces of hatred rooted in 'birtherism' that questioned @BarackObama's American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It’s disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2019

“There's a long history of black Americans being told they don't belong—and millions are kept down and shut out to this day. @KamalaHarris is an American. Period. And all of us must call out attempts to question her identity for what they are: racist,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) tweeted.

“The attack on @KamalaHarris is racist and we can't allow it to go unchecked. We have a responsibility to call out this birtherism and the continued spread of misinformation,” Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanHarris, Warren biggest debate winners on betting markets Gabbard: US needs to 'stop pretending' Saudi Arabia is an ally Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D-Ohio) said.

The attack on @KamalaHarris is racist and we can't allow it to go unchecked. We have a responsibility to call out this birtherism and the continued spread of misinformation. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) June 29, 2019

“.@KamalaHarris doesn’t have shit to prove,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' Florida gov signs law requiring felons to pay off fines before they can vote Biden doubles down on civil rights record after Harris rebuke MORE (D-N.J.), one of only three black candidates in the presidential race, tweeted.

The conspiracy theories were mainly promoted by bots and fringe personalities popular in far-right circles. But one about Harris not being black was boosted by Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump to allow US companies to sell products to Huawei Trump says he brought up Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince MORE Jr., who retweeted one such message before taking the post down.

“A lot of suspect accounts are pushing the 'Kamala Harris is not Black' narrative tonight. It’s everywhere and it has all the signs of being a coordinated/artificial operation,” social media researcher Caroline Orr tweeted after the debate.

A lot of suspect accounts are pushing the “Kamala Harris is not Black” narrative tonight. It’s everywhere and it has all the signs of being a coordinated/artificial operation. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/DTeB2qWJnm — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 28, 2019

The Democratic primary race has gotten personal in the days leading up to this week’s debate, but all candidates have sought to prove themselves particularly attuned to race as they court an increasingly diverse base.