Biden tells fundraisers he refuses to accept 'old guy' criticism

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race Booker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' MORE on Saturday said at a California fundraising event that he will not accept the criticism that he is an "old guy."

“I know I get criticized, 'Biden says he can bring the country together.' Well guess what, I refuse to accept -- 'He's the old guy.' I refuse to accept the status quo,” he said, according to a pool report.

Biden's remark was met with applause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The status quo will not sustain us. I really mean it. It can't happen. If we unite this country, think about it, there's not a damn thing we can't do," he added.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell defends swipe at Biden's age: 'It's about a mindset' Overnight Defense: Senate rejects effort to restrict Trump on Iran | Democrats at debate vow to shore up NATO | Senate confirms chief of Space Command Buttigieg defends experience: 'Anybody of any age can do a good job' MORE (D-Calif.), 38, swiped at Biden's age during Thursday night's Democratic debate.

"Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he’s still right today,” Swalwell said of the 76-year-old.

“If we’re going to solve the issues of automation, pass the torch," he added.

Biden then touted his positions on education such as support for universal pre-kindergarten and free community college.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump to allow US companies to sell products to Huawei Trump says he brought up Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince MORE, 73, has also called Biden "slower than he used to be."

Biden has consistently polled as the frontrunner of the more than two dozen candidates competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.