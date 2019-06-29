Yang says campaign site traffic reached all-time high after Dem debate

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangOvernight Defense: Senate rejects effort to restrict Trump on Iran | Democrats at debate vow to shore up NATO | Senate confirms chief of Space Command #LetYangSpeak trends on Twitter after Yang accuses NBC of cutting his mic in debate On The Money: Anticipation builds for Trump, Xi sitdown | Pressure on Trump for trade breakthrough | Democrats at debate rip Trump approach to China MORE tweeted Saturday that on Friday traffic to his campaign website reached an all-time high.

His announcement followed his participation in the first Democratic debate on Thursday night, during which he only spoke for two minutes and 50 seconds, according to a Hill analysis.

"Wow website traffic at yang2020.com hit an all-time high yesterday!" the former tech executive tweeted Saturday. "Guess even my limited airtime generated some high-level interest."

Wow website traffic at https://t.co/OvoGKOhrwi hit an all-time high yesterday! Guess even my limited airtime generated some high-level interest. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 29, 2019

The Hill has reached out to Yang's campaign for additional comment.

Yang has said that his microphone was off at times during the debate in Miami. The Hill's analysis found he spoke the least out of any candidate during the two-night event.

Yang was among 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls to make the debate stage this week.