Democratic presidential candidate Julían Castro said on Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Klobuchar on Trump's North Korea visit: Diplomacy is not like 'bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door' After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump MORE is raising the profile of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnKlobuchar on Trump's North Korea visit: Diplomacy is not like 'bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door' Clapper disputes Trump claim that Obama wanted to meet with Kim Castro says Trump's actions on North Korea 'all for show' MORE without benefiting the U.S. or furthering any peace negotiations.

"It's worrisome that this president erratically sets up a meeting without the staff work being done. It seems like it's all for show, it's not substantive," Castro said on ABC's "This Week."

"I am all for speaking with our adversaries, what's happened here is this president has raised the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong Un and now three times visited with him unsuccessfully because he’s doing it backward," he added.

The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development said North Korea has not even kept its word to the Trump administration to disclose its nuclear stockpile inventory.

Castro also Said Trump is hurting the U.S. and its allies by "growing the strength of a dictator."

Castro made the comments after Trump made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to cross into North Korea. Trump later announced that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong had agreed to restart stalled nuclear talks.