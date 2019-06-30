Booker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words Democratic debates didn't knock out frontrunners — but Kamala Harris got a big boost 2020 Democrats accelerate push for action to secure elections MORE (D-N.J.) said his opponent in the Democratic presidential primary former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage MORE is further dividing the country and hurting some Americans with his rhetoric.

"Right now, the vice president is not doing a good job at bringing folks together. In fact, he's causing – and I've heard this from people all around the country – he's causing a lot of frustration and even pain with his words," Booker said on NBC's "Meet the Press."