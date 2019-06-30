Meghan McCain blasts Trump Jr. for retweeting 'disgusting and racist' post about Kamala Harris

Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainButtigieg defends experience: 'Anybody of any age can do a good job' Meghan McCain praises Tulsi Gabbard's debate performance Meghan McCain: 'Big difference between the Hanoi Hilton' and border facilities MORE, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainJeff Flake responds to Trump's 'greener pastures' dig on former GOP lawmakers Trump says he's 'very happy' some GOP senators have 'gone on to greener pastures' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? MORE (R-Ariz.), on Sunday denounced Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpCastro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage Harris campaign denounces far-right conspiracy theories about her race 2020 Democrats defend Harris over conspiracy theories about race, citizenship MORE for sharing a far-right conspiracy theory questioning the racial heritage of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAfter fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage Why President Trump was the real winner of the Democratic debates MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential candidate.

"What's happening to @KamalaHarris is disgusting and unquestionably racist," Meghan McCain tweeted. "And while the tweet was deleted, it appears that the Trump family tradition of spreading racial demagoguery and conspiracy theories lives on...," she added.

Meghan McCain's comments come as many 2020 presidential candidates voice outrage over a social media post that falsely claimed that the California senator, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, was not black.

President Trump Donald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Klobuchar on Trump's North Korea visit: Diplomacy is not like 'bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door' After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump MORE's eldest son retweeted a post by Ali Alexander, a conservative media personality, claiming that Harris “comes from Jamaican Slave Owners” but is “not an American Black.”

“Is this true? Wow,” Trump Jr. tweeted to his 3.65 million followers before deleting it.

Harris's campaign on Saturday denounced the online attacks, comparing them to the conspiracy theories produced about former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaClapper disputes Trump claim that Obama wanted to meet with Kim Democratic debates didn't knock out frontrunners — but Kamala Harris got a big boost Former Obama aide says Trump lied about past attempts to meet with Kim MORE's place of birth.

"This is the same type of racist attack his father used to attack Barack Obama," Harris spokesperson Lily Adams told CNN. "It didn't work then and it won't work now."

A spokesman for Trump Jr. told The New York Times that his post was a misunderstanding.

“Don’s tweet was simply him asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before,” said spokesman Andy Surabian, “And once he saw that folks were misconstruing the intent of his tweet, he quickly deleted it.”

President Trump helped promote the conspiracy theory that questioned whether Obama was born in the United States.

"The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaPremiere date announced for Obamas' first Netflix project Michelle Obama leads USA dodgeball against Corden's Team UK Michelle Obama to lead female celebrity dodgeball team in 'Late Late Show' face-off MORE wrote in her memoir, "Becoming." "But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."

Meghan McCain, a daytime talk show host, has repeatedly criticized Trump during his time in office.

She said in late May that Trump was a "child" who will always be "deeply threatened" by her father following a report that the White House wanted the USS John McCain "out of sight" during the president's visit to Japan.