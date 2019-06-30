Jesse Jackson says Warren will be in the 2020 race 'to the end'

Prominent civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKudlow hits Democratic candidates' economic policies: 'I don't understand what planet they're describing' Democratic debates didn't knock out frontrunners — but Kamala Harris got a big boost Repeat of border aid battle expected with Homeland Security bill MORE (D-Mass.) in an interview with Politico published Sunday, saying he believes she'll be in the presidential race "to the end."

“Personality is the conduit through which information gets — she has a personality that’s magnetic, and she’ll be in this race to the end,” Jackson told the outlet.

“I don’t know how it’ll end up, but she’ll be a factor in the outcome of this race.”

Jackson's high marks for the presidential contender come after she delivered a standout performance in the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

In the weeks leading up to debate, Warren has received glowing media profiles accompanied by ambitious policy proposals.

Warren, who has gained traction with her “I have a plan for that” mantra, also has risen in national and early state polls in the last months, consistently placing among the top three hopefuls, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKudlow hits Democratic candidates' economic policies: 'I don't understand what planet they're describing' Sanders hits Trump on North Korea visit: 'We need real diplomacy' Democratic debates didn't knock out frontrunners — but Kamala Harris got a big boost MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage MORE.

Warren's campaign saw a rise in two national polls released Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate. She saw a 2-point gain in the latest Morning Consult poll, bringing her support to 13 percent among those surveyed.

Warren also solidified her position in third place in an Emerson poll released Tuesday. The poll found Warren was the top choice for 14 percent of respondents — a 4 percent jump from the month before.