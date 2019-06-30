Harris: Federal government has 'a role and responsibility to step up' to ensure equality

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAfter fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage Why President Trump was the real winner of the Democratic debates MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday said the federal government has a key "role and responsibility" to play in ensuring equality in the U.S.

"The federal government has historically and always had a role to play in ensuring equality in America. Those are the principles upon which we were founded," Harris, a Democratic presidential hopeful, told reporters in San Francisco.

"Where states fail to do their duty to ensure equality of all people and in particular, where states create or pass legislation that created inequality, there’s no question that the federal government has a role and responsibility to step up."

Harris added on Sunday that she supports busing as "one small piece" of federal and local efforts to increase schools' diversity.

"Listen, the schools of America are as segregated if not more segregated today than they were when I was in elementary school," she said. "And we need to put every effort including busing into play to desegregate the schools."

The comments come after a sharp confrontation between the California lawmaker and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage MORE during this week's Democratic primary debate. Harris accused Biden of being opposed to busing black students to majority white schools, noting that she personally benefited from such busing.

"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day," Harris said to Biden. "That little girl was me."

Biden called Harris's criticism a "mischaracterization" of his views and said his issue was with the Department of Education administering busing policies.

The exchange re-ignited the debate over the role federal government's role in correcting institutional discrimination.