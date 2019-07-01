Buttigieg raises $24.8 million, tripling haul in previous quarter

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy President Trump was the real winner of the Democratic debates Democratic debates didn't knock out frontrunners — but Kamala Harris got a big boost 2020 Democrats defend Harris over conspiracy theories about race, citizenship MORE announced on Monday that his 2020 campaign raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, tripling his haul from the first quarter of the year.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., said in a Twitter video that more than 400,000 donors contributed to his campaign for a total of $24.8 million.

Thank you to the over 400,000 of you who have invested in this campaign, and who helped us raise over $24,800,000 this quarter alone. You inspire us every step of the way, and we're just getting started. Text SHOWUP to 25859 to keep the momentum going! pic.twitter.com/g1SIlgt4Eo — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 1, 2019

The amount is three times the $7 million raised for his campaign in the first quarter, an impressive total for a relatively unknown candidate who at the time at had not officially declared his candidacy.

Buttigieg's campaign said in a statement that almost twice as many donors contributed in the second quarter than the first.

It said that donors have come from every U.S. state and territory, adding that their average contribution is $47.42.

Buttigieg's campaign added that it has more than $22.6 million cash on hand.

The mayor's massive haul comes after his performance in the second Democratic debate in Miami last week.

The fundraising total also comes after Buttigieg abruptly left the campaign trail during the last few weeks of the second quarter after a white South Bend officer fatally shot a black man.

--This report was updated at 7:25 a.m.