Tim Ryan calls for mental health counselor in every school as part of education plan

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats defend Harris over conspiracy theories about race, citizenship Harris, Warren biggest debate winners on betting markets Gabbard: US needs to 'stop pretending' Saudi Arabia is an ally MORE (D-Oh.) on Thursday called for mental health counselors to be assigned to all public schools as part of a broader public education plan.

Shortly before his campaign rolled out his education plan, Ryan tweeted that every U.S. public school needs a mental counselor on their premises.

We need a mental health counselor in every school. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 1, 2019

The congressman pointed to the growing gap between high and low-income communities when it comes to school resources, such as mental health counselors, healthy lunches and up-to-date technology and learning materials.

Ryan's campaign said that if elected president, his administration would aim to invest $50 billion in federal programs to aid public schools.

He first called for mental health counselors in every school during last week's Democratic presidential debates in Miami while addressing combatting school shootings.

“Seventy-three percent of [school shooters] feel shamed, traumatized or bullied. We need to make sure that these kids feel connected to the school. That means a mental health counselor in every single school in the United States,” Ryan said.

“We need to start playing offense. If our kids are so traumatized they are getting a gun and going into our schools, we’re doing something wrong, too, and we need reform around trauma-based care," he continued.