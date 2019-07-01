Harris, Warren are biggest debate winners, confidence in Biden drops: poll

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFirst black female senator defends Biden from Harris: 'For her to take that tack is sad' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (Mass.) were the standouts from the first Democratic presidential debates, while confidence in former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFirst black female senator defends Biden from Harris: 'For her to take that tack is sad' Advice for Biden on busing The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi MORE’s ability to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE fell sharply, according to a new poll.

The latest HuffPost-YouGov survey of Democrats found that 59 percent said that Warren did the best out of all the candidates on stage for the first night, followed by former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro at 16 percent. No other candidates registered in the double digits on the first night.

On the second night of debate, Harris was the clear winner, with 59 percent of Democrats polled saying she outperformed the field, followed by Biden at 16 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint Front-runner Biden faces skepticism in Iowa MORE (I-Vt.) at 11 percent.

When voters were asked whether their opinions of the candidates improved or worsened, Warren fared the best, posting a net improvement of 54 points. Harris improved by 49 points, followed by Castro at 37 and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerFront-runner Biden faces skepticism in Iowa Harris picks up endorsements of 2 Congressional Black Caucus members Booker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words MORE (N.J.) at 20.

Biden’s image worsened by 11 points in the survey.

In addition, the former vice president’s electability argument appears to have taken a hit, although he is still seen as having the best shot to defeat Trump.

Fifty-seven percent of Democrats said they believe Biden is capable of defeating Trump, down from 70 percent in May.

Fifty-one percent said they believe Warren is capable of defeating Trump, up from 40 percent in the prior survey. Forty-nine percent said the same of Harris, a 10-point jump from May.

The HuffPost-YouGov survey of 1,000 Democrats was conducted between June 27 and June 29. The survey does not have a traditional margin of error.