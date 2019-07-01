Sanders: Look at 'totality' of candidate instead of focusing on age

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint Front-runner Biden faces skepticism in Iowa MORE (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that disqualifying a candidate solely on age would be a “pretty superficial answer."

“I think age is certainly something that people should look at. They should should look at everything. Look at the totality of the person. Do you trust that person? Is that person honest? Do you agree with that person? What is the record of that person,” the Democratic presidential candidate told NPR’s Politics Podcast.

But Sanders, 77, doesn’t think a candidate’s age is the best judge of success.

“But just say, you know, 'I’m gonna vote for somebody because they’re 35 or 40, and I’m not going to vote for somebody in their 70s,' I think that’s a pretty superficial answer,” Sanders told NPR.

Sanders is the oldest candidate in the 2020 race but Biden is close behind at 76. If elected, either would be the oldest sitting president, breaking the record set by President Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE who is 73.

Sanders and Biden face a diverse field of candidates, with Swalwell, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard rips Florida migrant facility: 'It's absolutely despicable' The Hill's Campaign Report: Debate puts Biden on the defensive The Hill's 12:30 Report: Rough night for Biden MORE (D-Hawaii) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg raises .8 million, tripling haul in previous quarter The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (D-Ind.) nearly four decades younger.

When Biden first ran for president in 1988, Buttigieg, Swalwell and Gabbard were just 6 years old.

Despite being the oldest candidate in the field, Sanders’s base is largely made up of younger voters who have backed the progressive senator in polls.