Yang meets donor requirement for third and fourth debates

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangTim Ryan: Trump going to North Korea 'like Chamberlain going to talk to Hitler' 2020 Democratic candidates pan Trump's North Korea visit 2020 Democrats accelerate push for action to secure elections MORE reached the donor requirement for the third and fourth Democratic primary debates.

Yang's campaign announced Monday afternoon that the long-shot candidate surpassed the necessary 130,000 individual donors and 400 per state unique donors in at least 20 states.

"This campaign has continued to beat every seasoned politico’s best expectations and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We have hit this number before sitting Senators and Governors without the backing of the establishment in Washington," campaign spokesman Zach Graumann said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The donations don't guarantee Yang will appear on the September debate stage, however.

The Democratic National Committee's qualifying conditions also require candidates to hit 2 percent in four qualifying polls.

The requirements are upped from the first debate, for which candidates needed to hit 1 percent in three polls and receive donations from at least 65,000 unique donors and a minimum of 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states to qualify.

Twenty out of 25 candidates participated in the first debates.

Yang is still polling behind top-tier candidates. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Yang polling at 1.1 percent, placing him in the middle of the crowded field.

Seven candidates are polling at 2 percent or higher, according to the RealClearPolitics average.