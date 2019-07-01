Tim Ryan responds to Facebook border patrol group: 'This is not a F---ING joke'

Presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTim Ryan calls for mental health counselor in every school as part of education plan Tim Ryan: Trump going to North Korea 'like Chamberlain going to talk to Hitler' 2020 Democratic candidates pan Trump's North Korea visit MORE (D-Ohio) responded to news of a Facebook group for current and former border patrol agents reportedly filled with derogatory comments about lawmakers and migrants on Monday, saying the situation at the detention facilities "is not a F---ING joke."

This is not a FUCKING joke. https://t.co/RjveE5wI4A — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 1, 2019

Ryan made the remark when he retweeted a thread from progressive activist and President Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE critic Scott Dworkin, who called out news of the Facebook group on Twitter.

What Border Patrol Agents did was so repulsive it’s clear Trump’s to blame. He enables this gross hate and corruption. Because that’s all he does all day every day. Hate people and groups and Hillary think about “what can I do for my business, which of my kids can I hire?” Repeat https://t.co/cEveNmp74F — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 1, 2019

The nonprofit news organization ProPublica uncovered the Facebook group, known as "I’m 10-15," referring to the code for "aliens in custody."

The group, which was launched in 2016, has roughly 9,500 members from across the country. Though it was not immediately clear whether ProPublica was able to verify how many of the members were current or former agents, it did verify that at least some of the posters are agents.

ProPublica reported that group members joked about a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant who died in May while in custody at a Border Patrol station in Weslaco, Texas.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMegan Rapinoe says USWNT ready to 'block out' distractions around White House controversy #UnwantedIvanka trends after Ivanka Trump's G-20 appearance Ocasio-Cortez takes aim at GOP over 'classism' MORE (D-N.Y.) was also targeted in the group, with illustrations of her engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant.

An additional illustration depicts Trump forcing Ocasio-Cortez’s head toward his crotch, with the agent who posted the image writing, “That’s right bitches. The masses have spoken and today democracy won.”

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to condemn the group on Monday.

"9,500 CBP officers sharing memes about dead migrants and discussing violence and sexual misconduct towards members of Congress. How on earth can CBP’s culture be trusted to care for refugees humanely? PS I have no plans to change my itinerary & will visit the CBP station today," she said.

This just broke: a secret Facebook group of 9,500 CBP officers discussed making a GoFundMe for officers to harm myself & Rep. Escobar during our visit to CBP facilities & mocked migrant deaths.



This isn’t about “a few bad eggs.” This is a violent culture. https://t.co/SkFwThHElx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Customs and Border Patrol said it reached out to the agency's inspector general on the matter.

"These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see — and expect— from our agents day in and day out," Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said in a statement.



"Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable," she added.

The Trump administration has come under fire for the treatment of migrants at the southern border amid news of unsanitary and inhumane conditions at detention centers.

Numerous Democratic presidential hopefuls and lawmakers have visited the centers in the wake of the news.