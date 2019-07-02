Political ads in 2020 expected to hit over $6 billion: report

The next election cycle is expected see more than $6 billion in the total cost of TV and digital ads, according to a report released by political ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics on Tuesday.

According to the firm, that figure marks a 57 percent increase from last year's midterm elections, largely driven by a significant boost in digital video advertising.

Of the $6 billion total, $1.6 billion is projected be spent on digital video platforms, like Facebook and Google, while $4.4 billion is projected to be spent on traditional platforms like broadcast and cable TV stations — more than double what Democrats and Republicans spent on TV ads in the last presidential elections.

Advertising Analytics predicted that presidential spending would account for the largest segment of 2020 ads. The group projected that $2.7 billion would be spent on the presidential race, $800 million of which is expected to be spent on digital video.

The group projected $971 million of that $2.7 billion to be spent on the Democratic presidential primary alone. Meanwhile, spending in the general election is expected to reach $1.7 billion between President Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE and the Democratic presidential nominee.

First in the nation states, such as New Hampshire and Iowa, are expected to see the highest levels of expenditures, at $232 million and $125 million respectively, during the primary.

In the general election, battleground states Pennsylvania and Florida could see more than $250 million in ad spending.

Roughly $1 billion is projected to be spent on House races, with Democrats looking to hold onto their majority.

In the Senate, spending is expected to be down 14 percent to $789 million in 2020. Advertising Analytics cited a decrease in toss-up seats for the expected drop.