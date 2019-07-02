'Grand Poobah' of Indianapolis' First Church of Cannabis launches bid for governor

The self-titled "grand poobah" of Indianapolis' first and only Church of Cannabis, launched his bid for Indiana governor Monday.

Bill Levin will seek out the Libertarian nomination for governor, local station WRTV-6 first reported.

In response to the report, Levin confirmed the news in a post on Facebook.

"Lol .. I was going to send this out later this week.. but.. the cat is out of the bag.. Meow! Thanks Abdul!..SMH.. so much for my peaceful Monday.. Tag needs a computer was my only worry today. Now this... lol," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today is a day of Celebration from unjust tyranny. That is why I choose this day to announce that I will be actively seeking the Libertarian nomination for Governor of Indiana in 2020."