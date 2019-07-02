Democratic group raises more than $1.1 million against McConnell

© Greg Nash
The Ditch Mitch Fund, a Democrat-aligned group that's not affiliated with a candidate, announced Tuesday it raised more than $1 million during the second fundraising quarter of the year as it seeks to help defeat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBorder aid fallout tests Pelosi-Schumer relationship Attorneys for Roy Moore accuser say he 'likely failed' polygraph test Top GOP lawmakers allege House Democrats are less effective MORE (R-Ky.).
The group, which launched in October, said it will report raising more than $1.1 million during the second quarter, which runs from April through June, with more than $1 million cash on hand for the Kentucky Senate race.
Ryan Aquilina, the group's executive director, said he hoped the funding would help show Amy McGrath, who Democrats are trying to recruit to run against McConnell, that she'll have grassroots support if she jumps in the race.
"We are building something that Mitch McConnell has never faced before. We are building a grassroots movement strong enough, and early enough, to take on McConnell and win. We hope that Amy McGrath sees that, if she decides to run, grassroots donors like ours will be there for her on day one," Aquilina said in a statement.
The group has raised a total of more than $1.5 million from more than 66,000 contributions since it started in October, with the average being under $24.
McConnell is running for reelection to a seventh term in the Senate. Democrats hope his perennially low approval ratings could make him vulnerable even after Trump easily won the state in 2016.
The Ditch Mitch Fund has already targeted McConnell with several ads, including the effort to repeal ObamaCare, blocking Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick GarlandMerrick Brian GarlandThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate McConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Adam Scott calls on McConnell to take down 'Parks & Rec' gif MORE from getting a hearing or a vote and confirming Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughThe Hill's Morning Report - Harris, Warren rise and Biden tumbles after debates Conservative justices surprise court watchers with swing votes Supreme Court rules against Trump on census citizenship question MORE.
McConnell has generally easily won reelection, though he's viewed as a prime target by national Democrats because of his position as the Senate GOP leader.
McConnell faced a high-profile GOP primary challenge in 2014 but defeated Matt Bevin, now the state's governor, by roughly 25 percentage points. National Democrats also lined up behind Alison Lundergan Grimes, who McConnell defeated by nearly 16 percentage points.
McConnell hasn't yet released his second quarter fundraising numbers. He raised roughly $2.1 million during the first quarter of the year.