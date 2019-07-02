Connecticut Governor backs Joe Biden

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) backed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE for the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday.

"When my campaign needed a final push last fall, @JoeBiden was there. I’ve gotten to know him more over the years and now, I’m grateful that he’s thrown his hat in the ring to run against President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators press Pompeo on Boeing satellite sales to China Trump touts low black unemployment, criminal justice reform on anniversary of Civil Rights Act Trump says Mueller 'must' stick to report's findings during testimony MORE," Lamont tweeted, along with a photo of Biden campaigning for him.

"As Democrats, we are fortunate to have such an impressive field. The strength of our candidates is good for our democracy and for us as a nation. Joe has spent his entire life fighting for hard working American families. That’s the kind of President we need now more than ever."

Biden already received the backing of his home state governor, John Carney John Charles CarneyMcConnell introducing bill to raise age to buy tobacco to 21 Delaware gov signs bill awarding electoral votes to winner of national popular vote Delaware House passes bill to give state's Electoral College votes to popular vote winner MORE (D) of Delaware.

Lamont contributed to Biden’s campaign, according to the Hartford Courant.

The governor's backing comes as Biden's lead in the Democratic primary wanes. Although he still leads most polls, his margins have generally shortened since last week's presidential debate.

Connecticut's presidential primary will take place in April 2020.

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D) and Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyGOP senator presses Instagram, Facebook over alleged bias in content recommendations The Hill's 12:30 Report: Rough night for Biden Trump's health care pitch to focus on lowering costs MORE (D) have yet to weigh in on the race.