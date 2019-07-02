Harris surges to second in new national poll

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE (D-Calif.) surged into second place following last week’s Democratic presidential debates, cutting deep into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE’s long-held lead in the primary contest, according to a national poll released Tuesday.

Harris soared to 20 percent in the Quinnipiac University poll, while Biden fell to 22 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.That’s a significant change from a Quinnipiac poll released last month that showed Biden leading the pack with 30 percent and Harris lingering in a distant fourth place with 7 percent support.

The Quinnipiac survey is the latest in recent days to show Harris riding a wave of new support following her standout performance in Thursday’s debate.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Monday showed the California senator jumping into second place with 17 percent support. Likewise, a Suffolk University Iowa poll found Harris surging into second in the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state.

The latest poll also shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats press Carson after HUD hires aide who authored racist blog posts Warren calls on ex-FDA chief to resign from Pfizer board Bernie Sanders raises M in second quarter MORE (D-Mass.) pulling ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE (I-Vt.) with 14 percent and 13 percent respectively. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'It is not anti-police to be pro racial justice' Bernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest MORE came in with 4 percent support in the survey.