Ernst's Democratic challenger raises more than $625K in under a month

Theresa Greenfield, the Iowa Democrat running to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstGOP senators press Pompeo on Boeing satellite sales to China Hillicon Valley: Harris spikes in Google searches after debate clash with Biden | Second US city blocks facial recognition | Apple said to be moving Mac Pro production from US to China | Bipartisan Senate bill takes aim at 'deepfake' videos Senators unveil bipartisan bill to target 'deepfake' video threat MORE (R), announced Tuesday that she has raised more than $625,000 in less than a month since launching her campaign.

Greenfield, a Des Moines-area businesswoman who has heavily promoted her farming background throughout her campaign, said the average online donation to her bid was $21 and that 85 percent of all contributions received were $100 or less. She also said she has garnered money from 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and that she takes no money from PACs.

“Iowans are ready for new leadership in the Senate, and I'm thrilled we're off to such a strong early start and deeply grateful to the grassroots supporters who are helping make this campaign possible,” Greenfield said in a press release.

“After voting for a tax handout to the super-wealthy and special interests, attacking health care protections for pre-existing conditions, and failing to fight for our farmers, it's clear that Senator Ernst has lost touch with the regular people here in Iowa she's supposed to serve and represent. Together, we're going to keep holding Senator Ernst accountable and fighting to give hardworking Iowa families a voice in Washington.”

Greenfield is one of three Democrats hoping to take on Ernst in the 2020 general election and has emerged as the party’s chosen candidate, earning the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and several state officials.

She has campaign heavily on her rural background, touting herself as “a proud farm kid with farm kid values” in her campaign launch.

Though several polls have shown Ernst with a net-positive favorability rating, her seat is viewed as a top pick-up opportunity for Democrats who are hoping to regain ground in a state that went for former President Obama twice but backed President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators press Pompeo on Boeing satellite sales to China Trump touts low black unemployment, criminal justice reform on anniversary of Civil Rights Act Trump says Mueller 'must' stick to report's findings during testimony MORE in 2016.

Ernst’s reelection campaign has not yet unveiled its second-quarter fundraising haul, though it did announce in April it brought in nearly $1.7 million in the first quarter and had more than $2.8 million cash on hand.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “likely” Republican.