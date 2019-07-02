Mark Kelly raised $4.2M for Arizona Senate bid

Mark Kelly, the astronaut-turned-Senate candidate, raised $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 for his bid to challenge Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Debate puts Biden on the defensive Senate sets new voting record with Iran war measure Democrats plot strategy to win back Senate MORE (R-Ariz.).

That’s a staggering haul for a Senate candidate in an off-cycle year, surpassing the first quarter fundraising totals of even some presidential candidates.

Kelly’s second-quarter total came from nearly 100,000 contributions and 85,000 individual contributors, his campaign said Tuesday. Ninety percent of donations to the Arizona Democrat’s campaign were less than $100, and the average contribution was under $45.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This campaign started with a sonic boom just 140 days ago and it hasn’t slowed down,” Kelly campaign manager Jen Cox said. “We’re proving that when you elevate Arizonans’ voices over corporate PACs, people respond, they want to be part of this mission.”

Kelly is one of the highest-profile and most formidable Democrats challenging a Republican Senate incumbent in 2020. Since launching his campaign in February, he has raised roughly $8.3 million, his campaign said.

The Arizona Senate race is one of three Senate contests currently considered a toss-up by The Cook Political Report, along with races in Alabama and Colorado.

While Arizona has long been considered relatively friendly territory for Republicans, Democrats have become increasingly bullish on their chances in the state in recent years.

McSally, for instance, lost her initial Senate bid last year to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) but was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to fill the seat left vacant by the death of former Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMeghan McCain blasts Trump Jr. for retweeting 'disgusting' and 'racist' post about Kamala Harris Jeff Flake responds to Trump's 'greener pastures' dig on former GOP lawmakers Trump says he's 'very happy' some GOP senators have 'gone on to greener pastures' MORE (R-Ariz.).