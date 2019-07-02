Trump to hold campaign rally on day of Mueller testimony

President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators press Pompeo on Boeing satellite sales to China Trump touts low black unemployment, criminal justice reform on anniversary of Civil Rights Act Trump says Mueller 'must' stick to report's findings during testimony MORE plans to hold a campaign rally in North Carolina later this month as he seeks to buoy his reelection bid in a key battleground state.

The president is set to headline a rally in Greenville, N.C., on July 17, his reelection campaign announced Tuesday night. Trump won the Tarheel State by about 3.5 points in the 2016 election and is seeking to shore up support in the area.

The rally is scheduled for the same day as former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTop Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's testimony on Capitol Hill. Mueller's highly anticipated appearance before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees follows a subpoena from House Democrats.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to North Carolina and sharing the successes of the Trump presidency," Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign's chief operating officer, said in a press release.

"North Carolina has one of the hottest economies in the nation, and that is directly attributable to the pro-growth, deregulatory policies of this administration. With one of the largest military populations in the nation, President Trump is eager to talk directly to the military men and women who have made this country the greatest on earth," he added.

The president has already come out swinging against the July 17 hearing and could use the rally to push back on Mueller's testimony, which the president has claimed is part of Democrats’ attempt for a “do-over” of the 2016 election.

The Mueller hearing is expected to focus on several aspects of the former special counsel's sprawling report released earlier this year, which detailed dozens of contacts between the Trump campaign and Kremlin-linked figures and 10 “episodes” of possibly obstructive behavior regarding ongoing probes into Russia's election meddling.

“Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again. He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do. After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Beyond a presidential battleground, North Carolina is also home to one of the most widely watched Senate races in 2020, as Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Debate puts Biden on the defensive Democrats plot strategy to win back Senate The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? MORE (R) seeks to win a second term in the upper chamber.

Trump endorsed Tillis late last month. Tillis faces a primary challenge from businessman Garland Tucker, who has said the one-term incumbent is insufficiently supportive of the White House.

Neither the Trump campaign nor Tillis’s office immediately responded to a request for comment from The Hill regarding whether Tillis would appear at the rally with Trump.