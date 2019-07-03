Harris adds endorsement from 7th Congressional Black Caucus member

Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesDems counter portrait of discord Ocasio-Cortez helps raise K in a few hours for House candidates How to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche MORE (D-Conn.) on Wednesday endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE's presidential bid, becoming the seventh Congressional Black Caucus member to throw her support behind the California Democrat.

Hayes outlined her support for Harris in an op-ed for Essence, citing the senator's background and policy agenda.

"Kamala Harris is the perfect antidote to our current President’s false narratives," Hayes wrote.

"With her intellect, strength and empathy at the helm, we can work to be better together," she added. "Senator Harris has laid out a powerful and bold vision for this country that is inclusive of everyone’s lived experience and grounded in the belief that success should not be defined by race, gender, socioeconomic status or zip code."

Hayes wrote that Harris's experience being part of the second class to be integrated at her school, which Harris brought up during last week's Democratic debate, "resonated" with her.

She also cited Harris's policies promoting teacher raises and tax credit for rent as well as her organizing efforts at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"What is missing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is a leader and a fighter–a leader to work in the best interest of the American public and a fighter for the rights of all those in pursuit of the American dream," Hayes wrote.

Harris, following a debate performance in which she went after frontrunner Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE's civil rights record, has been experiencing a bump in the polls.

She is among more than two dozen people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.