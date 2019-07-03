Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president

Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonDemocracy reform subtly defines the presidential primary Overnight Defense: Senate rejects effort to restrict Trump on Iran | Democrats at debate vow to shore up NATO | Senate confirms chief of Space Command Overnight Energy: Senate confirms one Trump Interior pick | Vote on second controversial nominee awaits | Mayors commit to buying electric vehicles | Second Democratic debate largely avoids climate change MORE knocked Vogue Magazine on Tuesday for not including her in a photoshoot of the women running in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, saying the framers of the Constitution did not make Vogue "the gatekeeper."

Vogue ran a feature on Monday entitled “Madam President? Five Candidates on What It Will Take to Shatter the Most Stubborn Glass Ceiling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The profile and photoshoot included five presidential candidates and Democratic lawmakers — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardNixing private insurance divides 'Medicare for All' candidates Sanders: Look at 'totality' of candidate instead of focusing on age Tulsi Gabbard rips Florida migrant facility: 'It's absolutely despicable' MORE (Hawaii), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandNixing private insurance divides 'Medicare for All' candidates Lesser-known Democrats attack each other in 2020 race Gender politics and the 2020 Democratic primary: A test case in lessons learned? MORE (N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBernie Sanders raises M in second quarter Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton MORE (Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharReading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Democracy reform subtly defines the presidential primary Nixing private insurance divides 'Medicare for All' candidates MORE (Minn.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats press Carson after HUD hires aide who authored racist blog posts Warren calls on ex-FDA chief to resign from Pfizer board Bernie Sanders raises M in second quarter MORE (Mass.)

Williamson, the only other woman running for the Democratic nomination, was excluded from the high-profile magazine shoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz.

She told CNN’s Kate Bolduan that she learned of the snub when the article came out.

New in Vogue: A story by @amychozick about the women lawmakers running in 2020 for president.



Photograph by @annieleibovitz https://t.co/G03DcguZnm pic.twitter.com/uEZzrWF5oE — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 1, 2019

“The Framers of the Constitution were very clear about who’s qualified to run for president. They did not make any media, certainly not Vogue Magazine, the gatekeeper here,” Williamson said. “The Framers of the Constitution said in order to run for president, in order to be qualified to be president, you have to have been born here, you have to have lived here 14 years, and you have to be 35 years or older.”

“If they wanted to say you had to be an elected official, they would have. And they didn’t for a reason,” she added.

Williamson said the Founding Fathers left it up to each generation to determine what “skillset is necessary in order to navigate the times in which we live.”

She hit the “insidious” bias of those in the media who suggest that only those elected to office in their past are qualified for the Oval Office.

Vogue, in a statement to CNN, said they wanted the focus to be on the politicians.

“We’re in no way discrediting Marianne Williamson and all she’s accomplished. For the photo, Vogue wanted to highlight the five female lawmakers who bring a collective 40 years of a collect of amount of political experience to this race," the magazine said.

"I just saw it online like everybody else... nobody talked to me."@marwilliamson, on being the only female presidential candidate excluded from a Vogue story.



"When we asked... we were told the decision was to make it only about the elected officials." https://t.co/GNU0Nwmm0m pic.twitter.com/DvLyc8eHVG — CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2019

The candidate, who was onstage with Gillibrand and Harris during the second night of the Democratic debates in Miami last week, is briefly mentioned in the Vogue article and is referred to as “spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyWilliamson campaign pushes back on 'Oprah's BFF' title Feehery: The reparations rathole Maher mocks 2020 Democrats, implores Oprah to run: She is only 'sure-thing winner' MORE.”

Williamson’s communications director Patricia Ewing last week pushed back on the title of “spiritual guru (or any type of guru)."

“Also not her occupation: Oprah’s BFF or Oprah’s guru. (Or, any title that rightfully belongs to Gayle King Gayle KingWilliamson campaign pushes back on 'Oprah's BFF' title Fox News, CBS execs honored with 'most powerful women' distinction R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new charges MORE.)” the statement said.

The Vogue article does mention that Williamson is tied with Gillibrand in recent polls with less than 1 percent support.