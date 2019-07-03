Warren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate MORE (D-Calif.) have surged into a virtual tie with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Trump announces all-female delegation to attend Women's World Cup final match Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate MORE in Iowa after last week’s debates, according to a new survey conducted for a Democratic group.

The poll, conducted by Democratic pollster David Binder for the group Focus on Rural America, shows Warren leading the field with 20 percent of the vote, a statistical tie with Harris at 18 percent and Biden at 17 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders falters as rivals rise MORE (I-Vt.) is just off the podium at 12 percent, closely trailed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Buttigieg rolls out national service plan MORE at 10 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president MORE (D-Minn.) clocks in at 4 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Booker returns campaign donation from pharmaceutical executive after slamming industry Overnight Health Care: Nixing private insurance divides 'Medicare for All' candidates | Warren calls on ex-FDA chief to quit Pfizer board | Facebook targets bogus medical claims MORE (D-N.J.) scores 2 percent. Ten other candidates each notch 1 percent support in the Hawkeye State.

The poll shows Warren and Harris both doubling their support following strong performances in last week’s debate, while Biden and Sanders have slipped. In the group’s March poll, Biden led the field with 25 percent support, followed by Sanders at 17 percent.

Klobuchar, Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) all saw their poll numbers slip. O’Rourke’s support slipped from 6 percent in the March poll to just 1 percent in the July survey, conducted entirely after the debates.

The debates certainly helped Harris and Warren: Voters who watched some or all of the two-night coverage said they were most likely to back one of the two senators, both of whom stood out onstage against their rivals.

Harris has been steadily rising since she announced she would run in January.

Today, 82 percent of Iowa Democrats surveyed say they have a positive opinion about the California senator, up from 54 percent in a December poll and 73 percent in March. Warren is the most popular Democrat in the field, with 88 percent of respondents saying they have a positive opinion about the Massachusetts Democrat.

Buttigieg’s image has also improved markedly, growing from a 44 percent positive image to an 80 percent positive image from March to July.

On the other hand, Biden and Sanders have both seen opinions about them slide.

About three-quarters of Iowa Democrats polled, 74 percent, see Biden positively, down from 90 percent in December and 88 percent in March; Sanders’s positive image slipped from 83 percent in March to 73 percent in July.

Fewer than 1 in 3 Iowa Democrats see eight of the lesser-known contenders in a positive light: Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll The DNC set Biden up for failure in first debate Poll: Harris surges to second place in Iowa after debate MORE, Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Politicians cheer USWNT over defeating England, qualifying for World Cup final Overnight Health Care: Nixing private insurance divides 'Medicare for All' candidates | Warren calls on ex-FDA chief to quit Pfizer board | Facebook targets bogus medical claims MORE (D-Calif.), Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Politicians cheer USWNT over defeating England, qualifying for World Cup final Overnight Health Care: Nixing private insurance divides 'Medicare for All' candidates | Warren calls on ex-FDA chief to quit Pfizer board | Facebook targets bogus medical claims MORE (D-Ohio) and Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Harris, Warren biggest debate winners on betting markets #PassTheTorch trends after Swalwell swipes at Biden during Democratic debate MORE (D-Mass.), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Lesser-known Democrats attack each other in 2020 race Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (D), Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest Democracy reform subtly defines the presidential primary MORE (D-Colo.), author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president The DNC set Biden up for failure in first debate MORE and Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced MORE, the mayor of Miramar, Fla.

The survey of 600 likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers was conducted June 29-July 1, over both landline and cellphones, carrying a margin of error of 4 percentage points.