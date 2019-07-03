Poll: Biden holds 3-point lead over Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Trump announces all-female delegation to attend Women's World Cup final match Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate MORE holds a slim 3 point lead against Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president MORE (D-Mass.) in an Economist/YouGov Poll released Wednesday.

The new poll results follows Warren's trend continuing to close in on Biden's lead in the Democratic primary.

Twenty-one percent of voters said Biden is their first choice candidate in this week's poll, which is a 3 point drop from his lead in an Economist/YouGov poll released last week.

An Economist/YouGov poll earlier this month found Biden held a 12 point lead in the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week's results could indicate a shift following the first round of debates. As seen in many other polls, Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate MORE (D-Calif.) saw a surge in support.

The web-based poll surveyed 1,500 people, 1,265 of which are registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus about 2.9 percent.

Harris trails Warren at 13 percent, pulling ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders falters as rivals rise MORE (I-Vt.) by 3 points. Harris had polled behind Sanders in last week's poll, conducted before the debates.

Support for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Buttigieg rolls out national service plan MORE also went up by 5 points to 9 percent.

All other candidates are polling at 3 percent or less.