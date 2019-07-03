Biden raises $21.5M in second quarter

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Trump announces all-female delegation to attend Women's World Cup final match Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate MORE brought in a $21.5 million haul during the second quarter, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The Biden campaign reported that 97 percent of contributions came from grassroots donors, and 256,000 donors made over 436,000 donations. The average donation to the campaign was $49, his campaign said.

Biden's team also reported that the campaign did not receive lobbyist, PAC or fossil fuel donations.

While Biden's campaign touted that he raised more money per day during the first quarter than any other campaign, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Buttigieg rolls out national service plan MORE topped Biden's overall fundraising total, bringing in nearly $25 million in the second quarter.

The Buttigieg campaign said that over 400,000 donors contributed to his presidential bid, with the average contribution at $47.42. The South Bend mayor and Biden both officially launched their presidential campaigns in April.

Buttigieg's fundraising haul is welcome news for the mayor, who until months ago was relatively unknown on the national stage, bringing on only $7 million during the first fundraising quarter.

Biden's campaign announced their figures as the former vice president seeks to shore up support in the crowded primary field and maintain his position atop national polls following a bruising performance in the first Democratic debate last week.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders falters as rivals rise MORE (I-Vt.) has slipped in polls following the first debate, raising questions about his prospects in the race. Three polls released after last week's debate found Sanders trailing Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president MORE (D-Mass.).

On the money front, Sanders also trails Buttigieg and Biden in the latest fundraising period, bringing in $18 million in the second quarter.

Sanders campaign officials have emphasized that the senator has avoided high-dollar fundraisers, and has not explicitly courted big donors or Democratic bundlers.

Buttigieg and Biden both attended fundraising events in the days after last week's Democratic debate.