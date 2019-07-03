Trump Jr. blasts reports of Kushner feud: 'More fake news bulls---'

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpMeghan McCain blasts Trump Jr. for retweeting 'disgusting' and 'racist' post about Kamala Harris Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage Harris campaign denounces far-right conspiracy theories about her race MORE denied a report that a feud between him and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerGraham: 'I will not invest a dime' in Mideast peace plan that results in one state Hillicon Valley: Facebook facility evacuated after sarin scare | Warren, Jayapal question FCC over industry influence | 2020 Dems take on election security | Border Patrol to investigate Facebook group with racist, sexist posts Cummings announces expansion of Oversight panel's White House personal email probe, citing stonewalling MORE, a white House adviser and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump appears to contradict officials, calls reports on 2020 census 'fake' Fox's July 4 coverage to highlight charity for families of wounded, fallen service members Why Kim gets Trump's love and Khamenei doesn't MORE's son-in-law, is hindering the president's reelection campaign.

"If there’s a single serious reporter covering the WH that believes a single word that Gabe Sherman 'reports' please step forward. More fake news bullshit trying to sow discord because they’re scared of the machine we’ve created to get @realDonaldTrump re-elected in 2020!" Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday.







His tweet was in response to a Vanity Fair article published Wednesday describing an "escalating cold war" between Trump Jr. and Kushner for "control of the reelection."

The article cites five anonymous sources close to the White House that suggest the men are facing off in a power struggle.

The report's sources also indicate former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTop Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's looming investigation is amplifying the tension.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpChicago mayor says waitress crossed 'the line' by spitting on Eric Trump Live coverage: Democrats face off in first 2020 debate Eric Trump says he was spit on by employee at high-end Chicago bar MORE do not have official roles in the White House and were placed in charge of their father's businesses while he's in office to avoid conflicts of interest.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpHillicon Valley: Facebook facility evacuated after sarin scare | Warren, Jayapal question FCC over industry influence | 2020 Dems take on election security | Border Patrol to investigate Facebook group with racist, sexist posts Sarah Sanders hits Ocasio-Cortez over criticism of Ivanka Trump's G-20 appearance Macron's office 'didn't anticipate the reaction' after sharing Ivanka Trump video clip MORE, President Trump's daughter, have official positions in the White House as advisers.