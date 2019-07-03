Harris calls Trump 'a predator' at Iowa campaign stop

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate MORE (D-Calif.) called President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump appears to contradict officials, calls reports on 2020 census 'fake' Fox's July 4 coverage to highlight charity for families of wounded, fallen service members Why Kim gets Trump's love and Khamenei doesn't MORE "a predator" at a campaign event in Iowa, delivering one of her sharpest attacks on the man she seeks to defeat in 2020.

“I know predators and we have a predator living in the White House," Harris said to applause during a picnic in West Des Moines.

"Donald Trump has predatory nature and predatory instincts," she continued. "The thing about predators is that they prey on the vulnerable. They prey on those who they do not believe are strong. The thing about predators you must importantly know [is] predators are cowards."

HAPPENING NOW: Sen. Kamala Harris attends West Des Moines Democrats' 4th of July picnic. https://t.co/d8UbRkBi6m — ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2019

Harris made a similar comment last month when she told an audience at the NAACP in South Carolina that she knew how to take on predators as a result of her career as a prosecutor.

The senator has seen newfound media attention and a boost in the polls since her debate performance in Miami last week.

Harris confronted front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Trump announces all-female delegation to attend Women's World Cup final match Poll: Biden's support from black voters drops after debate MORE on the stage, taking aim at his civil rights record as a senator in the 1970s.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed overtaking fellow Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate Marianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photoshoot of women running for president MORE (D-Mass.) in third place, coming in with 10 percent support, up from six percent.