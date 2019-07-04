Biden shrugs off heckler calling him by Trump nickname 'Sleepy Joe'

While campaigning in Independence, Iowa, on the Fourth of July, Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris: Busing 'should be considered' by school districts The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE was confronted by a heckler who used one of President Trump's preferred nicknames for the former vice president.

A man at the Independence Day parade reportedly yelled "Sleepy Joe!" at the 2020 presidential hopeful.

Biden, 76, asked the man if he wanted to join him in a jog. The man declined, Washington Examiner reports. Biden was running across the parade route, according to reporters at the event.

Others were cheering for Trump, though one reportedly yelled out "Where's your walker?"

NBC's Marianna Sotomayor tweeted some at the parade chanted for "Trump" as others were chanting Biden's name.

Biden ran back and forth between parade goers to shake as many hands as possible. You could hear some “Trump” chants when his supporters were chanting Biden’s name pic.twitter.com/mF6trbtIGs — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) July 4, 2019

Biden is one of 24 candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to take on Trump next year.