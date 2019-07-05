Biden on how to take on Trump: 'He's the bully that I knew my whole life'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris: Busing 'should be considered' by school districts The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE said in an interview that aired Friday on CNN that he was not afraid of facing President Trump Donald John TrumpAn Independence Day wish for Hong Kong Hillary Clinton on July 4 event: Trump shouldn't need military next to him 'to show his patriotism' GOP lawmaker calls for Amash to leave Republican Conference MORE in 2020, referring to Trump as the kind of "bully" he's been known to stand up to his entire life.

"He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack him in the mouth," Biden told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Democratic frontrunner went on to suggest that he was looking forward to facing off with the president in a debate.

"I'm looking forward to this man. You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man," he said, appearing to refer to Trump walking up closely behind 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton on July 4 event: Trump shouldn't need military next to him 'to show his patriotism' The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders falters as rivals rise MORE during the presidential debates.

Biden's comments on facing off with Trump are in line with his campaign's strategy so far of focusing on the goal of advancing to the general election in 2020, instead of getting into the fray in the crowded Democratic primary.

Trump himself has noted of the strategy, and has launched a series of attacks on Biden, referring to him repeatedly as "Sleepy Joe."

Recent head-to-head polling shows Biden besting Trump in hypothetical general election matchups.

However, the former vice president has been the subject of attacks from his primary opponents, most recently from Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisVogue writer: Photo excluding Williamson should not be seen as 'some kind of cat fight' Harris: Busing 'should be considered' by school districts The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles MORE (D-Calif.), who hit Biden on his record on federally mandated busing during last month's debates.

"I get all this information about other people's past and what they've done and not done. And, you know, I am just not going to go there," Biden told Cuomo. "If we keep doing that, that's, I mean, we should be debating what we do from here."