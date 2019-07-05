Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris: Busing 'should be considered' by school districts The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE defended his policies against more progressive ideas in an interview that aired on Friday, saying mainstream Democrats have won most general election races.

"Look who won last time out," Biden told CNN's Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump sparks confusion over census citizenship question Debates are do-or-die for candidates at the back of the pack Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami MORE. "In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who were very progressive on social issues, and very strong on education, health care."

Biden: “I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary. In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues and very strong on education and healthcare” https://t.co/sZsGVNIduV pic.twitter.com/fcjaAtFEV2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 5, 2019

A number of progressives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTrump's spiritual adviser: Crisis on the border is one of integrity GOP senator knocks Ocasio-Cortez for comparing Trump admin detention centers to concentration camps Ocasio-Cortez says U.S. is headed to 'fascism' under Trump MORE (D-N.Y.), stormed Congress earlier this year after surprise primary victories against more establishment members of the party, including Ocasio-Cortez's primary opponent, Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez marks one-year anniversary of her primary win Bronx restaurants thank Ocasio-Cortez for her endorsements Ocasio-Cortez fundraises off criticism from Steve King MORE (D-N.Y.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden appeared to issue a warning against leftward movement within the party, questioning whether progressives could perform well in a nationwide, general election.

"I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, has hit at Biden's centrist stances, warning he will depress turnout in a general election against President Trump Donald John TrumpAn Independence Day wish for Hong Kong Hillary Clinton on July 4 event: Trump shouldn't need military next to him 'to show his patriotism' GOP lawmaker calls for Amash to leave Republican Conference MORE.

"I think that he's not a pragmatic choice," the rising Democratic star said last month. "If you pick the perfect candidate like Joe Biden to win that guy in the diner, the cost will make you lose because you will depress turnout as well."

“And that’s exactly what happened to 2016. We picked the logically fitting candidate, but that candidate did not inspire the turnout that we needed," she said.

Biden is facing progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states Poll: 36 percent of voters say DC, Puerto Rico should get statehood MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenVogue writer: Photo excluding Williamson should not be seen as 'some kind of cat fight' The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE (D-Mass.) in the Democratic primary, both of whom have proposed leftward-leaning ideas like “Medicare for all.”

The former vice president has warned against those ideas, instead, pointing to his own ideas, which he says are more "rational."

"I have a plan how to do that that's rational, that will cost a hell of a lot less and that will work," he said.