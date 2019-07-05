Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris: Busing 'should be considered' by school districts The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE predicted in an interview that aired Friday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would cease to exist as we know it in if President Trump Donald John TrumpAn Independence Day wish for Hong Kong Hillary Clinton on July 4 event: Trump shouldn't need military next to him 'to show his patriotism' GOP lawmaker calls for Amash to leave Republican Conference MORE is reelected.

"If he wins reelection, I promise you, there'll be no NATO in four years or five years," Biden told CNN's Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump sparks confusion over census citizenship question Debates are do-or-die for candidates at the back of the pack Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami MORE in the wide-ranging interview.

"I went to the conference that we have, it's called the Wehrkunde Conference," the 2020 Democratic frontrunner continued. "The former chancellor of Germany stands up, she says we have to go it alone. We can't count on the United States."

"Why did we set up NATO, Chris? So no one nation could abuse the power in the region, in Europe, that would suck us in in the way that they did in World War One and World War Two. It's being crushed," he said.

Foreign policy has long been viewed as one of Biden's strengths. He has extensive experience in the area from working in the Obama administration, as well as serving as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Biden pointed to Russia's growing influence in the west through election meddling and called out the country's President Vladimir Putin.

"While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he's undoing elections in Europe," he said. "Look what's happened in Hungary. Look what's happened in Poland. Look what's happened in Moldova. Look what's happening. Do you think that would happen on my watch or Barack's watch?"

Trump has repeatedly complained that international pacts, like NATO, have been unfair to Washington, saying that the U.S. has been forced to share a larger defense burden than most counties.

The president has argued that his tough rhetoric on NATO has resulted in concessions for the U.S. in the organization.