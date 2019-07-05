Undocumented immigrants should have access to healthcare, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE said in a CNN interview released Friday.

“I think undocumented people need to have a means by which they can be covered when they’re sick,” he said in a CNN interview, adding, “This is just common decency.”

“In an emergency they should have health care. Everybody should,” he added. "How do you say 'You're undocumented, I'm gonna let you die, man?'"

Biden's comments follow previous statements during the first Democratic debate last week in which Biden was among several contenders who called for undocumented immigrants to have health care.

“You cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered. You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taken care of. Period. You have to. It’s the humane thing to do,” he said.

But it's not entirely clear what healthcare benefits Biden would want to provide to immigrants in the country illegally.

The Democratic Party is moving toward providing healthcare to undocumented immigrants after years in which the party generally did not seek to cover them.

ObamaCare, as one example, did not offer healthcare to people in the country illegally.

Republicans believe the shift by Democrats on the issue is one that will help President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump considering executive order on citizenship question for Census US women's soccer star Alex Morgan says verdict on Trump White House invite will be team decision China renews demands that US lift all tariffs for trade deal MORE and their party in the 2020 elections.