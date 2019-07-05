Warren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenVogue writer: Photo excluding Williamson should not be seen as 'some kind of cat fight' The Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE (D-Mass.) on Friday unveiled a new plan to tackle the pay gap between men and women as well as racial disparities in employee compensation if she is elected president.

In a Medium post, the 2020 candidate touted a set of executive actions that would impose new requirements on federal contractors, and penalize companies shown to have poor track records on race or gender-based pay by ending contracts or refusing future business.

The executive actions would also prevent companies seeking federal contracts from forcing employees to sign non-compete or forced arbitration agreements that Warren said restricts rights to raise concerns about issues in the workplace.

"Forced arbitration and collective action waivers make it harder for employees to fight wage theft, discrimination, and harassment — harms that fall disproportionately on women of color," Warren wrote on Medium. "Abusive non-compete clauses for low- and middle-wage workers needlessly hold them back from pursuing other job opportunities."

Other provisions in her executive orders would mandate a $15 minimum wage for all federal contractors and ban companies that discriminate against formerly incarcerated people from obtaining contracts.

"Make the senior ranks of the federal government look like America," she wrote. "The federal government does a dismal job on diversity and inclusion. The share of Latinas in the federal workforce is about half that of the entire workforce. And even though Black women are disproportionately represented in the federal workforce, they are nearly absent from its leadership ranks."

"It’s time to build an America that recognizes the role that women of color play in their families and in the economy, that fairly values their work, and that delivers equal opportunity for everyone," Warren continued.

Her proposal comes following the release of her plan to help minority-owned businesses last month by creating a $7 billion fund to support new companies run by women- and minority-owned companies.

Warren sits in fourth place among 2020 Democrats in a Hill-HarrisX poll published earlier this week.