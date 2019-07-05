Steve Bullock raises $2 million for 2020 bid in second quarter, campaign says

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 Democrats connect with voters over beer Warren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Lesser-known Democrats attack each other in 2020 race MORE (D) raised $2 million for his 2020 White House in the second quarter of 2019, his campaign said Friday.

The Democrat entered the crowded race in May and only had about a month and a half to raise the money.

"Since announcing his campaign in mid-May, Governor Bullock received grassroots support from all 50 states and raised over $2 million, without the transfer of other funds," said campaign manager Jenn Ridder in a statement.

"It's clear Governor Bullock's message of winning back places Democrats lost in 2016 and ending dark money's corrupting influence will resonate in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and he will continue working to earn every vote," she added.

Bullock's total is comparable to that of some other candidates, such as Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Warren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest MORE, who also joined the race in May and raised $2.8 million, according to CNN.

The totals trail those of frontrunners, like former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE, who raised $21.5 million in the second quarter, according to his campaign.

Bullock fell short of making the first 20-person Democratic primary debate last week.

He is among more than two dozen candidates vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.