Inslee rolls out education plan with emphasis on climate change

Democratic presidential hopeful and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert Inslee2020 Democrats connect with voters over beer Politicians cheer USWNT over defeating England, qualifying for World Cup final Here's how Republicans can win the climate change debate in 2020 MORE rolled out his education plan on Friday, putting a focus on teaching children about the dangers of climate change.

Inslee's campaign said that the if elected president, he would enlist the Department of Education in the battle against climate change, calling for new investments in STEM in an effort to produce new technology aimed at producing technology to meet his administration's clean energy goals.

The governor also called for retrofitting and upgrading every U.S. school building within ten years in order to improve school infrastructure, but also to help with climate change.

Inslee has focused his presidential campaign around the fight against climate change.

He is also pushing for universal pre-school, free or reduced college tuition and heavy investments in physical and mental health.

Inslee's plan comes hours before he and a number of other Democratic presidential hopefuls are slated to address educators at the National Education Association in Houston.

Education has been one of the main issues of the 2020 Democratic primary, with a special emphasis being placed on free or reduced college tuition.

Progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate Democratic Senate hopes hinge on Trump tide MORE (I-Vt.) both have plans to forgive student loan debt.

Sanders has called for the cancelation of $1.6 trillion in student debt, while Warren has proposed spending $1.25 trillion to forgive student debt and eliminate tuition at public colleges.