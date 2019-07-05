Sanders hits back at Biden's skepticism of progressive appeal

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate Democratic Senate hopes hinge on Trump tide MORE (I-Vt.) is hitting back back at 2020 rival former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE's skepticism of the progressive appeal across the country.

Sanders tweeted Friday that a leftward agenda is what will energize voters against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump considering executive order on citizenship question for Census US women's soccer star Alex Morgan says verdict on Trump White House invite will be team decision China renews demands that US lift all tariffs for trade deal MORE in the upcoming presidential election. The Vermont senator, a democratic socialist, has consistently polled in second place behind the former vice president.

"I’m proud to be working with @AOC [Ocasio-Cortez] and so many other Democrats to pass Medicare for All, debt-free college and a Green New Deal," Sanders tweeted. "This is the agenda America needs — and that will energize voters to defeat Donald Trump."

I’m proud to be working with @AOC and so many other Democrats to pass Medicare for All, debt free college and a Green New Deal. This is the agenda America needs — and that will energize voters to defeat Donald Trump. https://t.co/MPS9fDsuCH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 5, 2019

Biden expressed skepticism about the mainstream appeal of progressive figures and policies in a wide-ranging interview with CNN earlier Friday.

"Look who won last time out," Biden, who describes himself as in the "center-left," told the network.

"In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who were very progressive on social issues, and very strong on education, health care."

Biden also questioned how well figures like progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSecond CBP-linked Facebook group shows derisive images of migrants: report CNN: Texas CBP agents made migrant walk with 'I like men' sign Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights MORE (D-N.Y.) would do in a general election race.

"I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez has hit Biden for being too centrist for the Democratic Party, warning last month that he could depress voter turnout in the 2020 race.

"I think that he's not a pragmatic choice," Ocasio-Cortez said. "If you pick the perfect candidate like Joe Biden to win that guy in the diner, the cost will make you lose because you will depress turnout as well."

“And that’s exactly what happened to 2016. We picked the logically fitting candidate, but that candidate did not inspire the turnout that we needed," she said.