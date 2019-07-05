Harris raises close to $12 million in second quarter

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Warren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: 'I think it'd be great to have a female VP' MORE (D-Calif.) raised close to $12 million from 279,000 donors in the second quarter, well below the amount brought in by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate Democratic Senate hopes hinge on Trump tide MORE (I-Vt.).

Nearly 150,000 of Harris's contributors were new donors, according to her campaign.

The average contribution in the second quarter was $39. Harris brought in $7 million through her digital program, with an average online donation of $24, her campaign said.

The new quarterly figures bring Harris's total fundraising to $23 million.

Harris's fundraising trails that of Biden, Sanders and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg scolds man at campaign event who calls for black people to 'stop committing crimes and doing drugs' Trump is still on track to win reelection 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE (D).

Buttigieg brought in $24.8 million during the second quarter, followed by Biden who raised $21.5 million. Sanders raked in $18 million during that time period.

Biden and Buttigieg launched their campaigns in April.

Harris was thrust into the spotlight last week after she confronted Biden on his civil rights record at the first Democratic primary debate.

She has since seen a jump in the polls, while Biden appears to be slipping.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found that Biden's support had fallen to 22 percent from 30 percent, while Harris overtook Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate MORE (D-Mass.) for third place.