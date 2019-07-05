Biden says he opposes expanding the Supreme Court

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE said that he does not support expanding the Supreme Court, differing from some of his fellow Democratic presidential contenders.

“No, I’m not prepared to go on and try to pack the court, because we’ll live to rue that day,” he told Iowa Starting Line on Thursday.

Biden's comments come after several other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have indicated that they are open to expanding the Supreme Court or making other judicial reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkePoll: Biden holds 11-point lead among registered voters following debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats take Trump tax return fight to the courts Pete Buttigieg campaign documentary in the works: report MORE (D-Texas) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg scolds man at campaign event who calls for black people to 'stop committing crimes and doing drugs' Trump is still on track to win reelection 2020 Democrats use July 4 to storm early contest states MORE have both suggested that they could support increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Warren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: 'I think it'd be great to have a female VP' MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDC delegate uses Fourth of July to press call for statehood 2020 Democrats connect with voters over beer Vogue writer: Photo excluding Williamson should not be seen as 'some kind of cat fight' MORE (D-N.Y.) have not ruled out the idea, according to a Politico article from earlier this year.

Several progressive leaders have argued that expanding the Supreme Court should be considered to counteract the conservative judges that have been confirmed under President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump considering executive order on citizenship question for Census US women's soccer star Alex Morgan says verdict on Trump White House invite will be team decision China renews demands that US lift all tariffs for trade deal MORE.

But other candidates, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden: 'I think it'd be great to have a female VP' Rosario Dawson to join Booker on campaign trail 2020 Democrats connect with voters over beer MORE (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Warren, Harris surge into tie with Biden in new Iowa poll Reading the tea leaves on the Democratic nomination contest MORE (D-Colo.) have been less interested in expanding the Supreme Court.

Democrats remain frustrated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic Senate hopes hinge on Trump tide Trump praises ICE, Border Patrol in 'Salute to America' address How much do you know about your government? A July 4 civics quiz MORE (R-Ky.) blocked former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaItalian airline apologizes for video with actor in blackface playing Obama 'Gainful employment' rule provides lesson on developing policies that stick Obama celebrates July 4: 'A great day in the Obama family' MORE's final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandDemocratic group raises more than .1 million against McConnell The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate McConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy MORE.

Biden told Iowa Starting Line that he thinks that he and Obama should have been "a whole heck of a lot harder" on McConnell over the Garland nomination.

The former vice president also said that he would be open to renominating Garland, calling him a "first-rate person."

Biden also said that he's "not going to seat anybody on the court, lower court or otherwise, who doesn’t support the basic fundamental notion that there’s an inherent right to privacy."