Gillibrand vows to ratify UN treaty banning all discrimination against women if elected

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDC delegate uses Fourth of July to press call for statehood 2020 Democrats connect with voters over beer Vogue writer: Photo excluding Williamson should not be seen as 'some kind of cat fight' MORE (D-N.Y.) vowed Friday that the U.S. will ratify the United Nation's Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women if she is elected president in 2020.

"We will," Gillibrand told reporters in New Hampshire when asked if she would ratify the convention, according to CBS News.

"It's really important to project our values & make sure the world knows we believe in women's equality," she added.

While the U.S. has signed the treaty, which has been characterized as a global bill of rights for women, it has not formally ratified it.

The Holy See, Iran Somalia, Sudan, and Tonga have yet to sign the treaty. The U.S. joins Palau is signing but not ratifying the convention.

Gillibrand has made women's rights, including reproductive issues a priority in her campaign, as well as during her time in the Senate.

Her comments come as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump considering executive order on citizenship question for Census US women's soccer star Alex Morgan says verdict on Trump White House invite will be team decision China renews demands that US lift all tariffs for trade deal MORE and his administration have expressed skepticism about the U.N., and have worked to undercut U.S. involvement in a series of the organization's programs.

Since taking his post as president, Trump has withdrawn from or cut U.S. funding for some U.N. programs, including the U.N. Human Rights Council and an aid program for Palestinian refugees.